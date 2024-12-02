Three UK gets breached again, over 130,000 customer data compromised

The incident was noticed on March 19 after some customers logging into their accounts were presented with the names, addresses, phone numbers and call histories of strangers.

The problem comes four months after three men were arrested after fraudsters accessed personal data of thousands of Three customers, including names and addresses, by using authorised logins to its database of customers eligible for an upgraded handset. Customer information from more than 133,000 users was compromised in the incident.

A representative for The Information Commissioner’s Office said that data protection law demands organisations to keep any personal information they hold secure and that they will investigate the issue, acting on behalf of consumers, to see whether that’s happened and take appropriate action if it has not.

Three, owned by the large telecoms company Hutchinson, with over 9 million customers in Britain, said it was investigating a technical issue with its systems and urged those affected to contact its customer service department.