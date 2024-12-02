Three UK database targeted by cybercriminals to affect millions of customers

According to The Telegraph, three men have been arrested but investigators are still piecing together who has been affected. Six million records may have been accessed, which are thought to contain names, phone numbers, addresses and dates of birth, even though the company says no financial information has been stolen. Three was only alerted to a possible breach when customers began complaining that scam callers were trying to gain access to their bank accounts.

A spokesman for Three said that the company has been working closely with the Police and relevant authorities to solve the case. To date, they have confirmed approximately 400 high value handsets have been stolen through burglaries and eight devices have been illegally obtained through the upgrade activity.

In order to commit this type of upgrade handset fraud, the perpetrators used authorised logins to Threes upgrade system. This upgrade system does not include any customer payment, card information or bank account information.

News of the attack comes after the high-profile hack of TalkTalk in October 2015 which saw almost 160,000 customers have their details stolen.