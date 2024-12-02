ThreatTrack Security launches redesigned security solutions

VIPRE Internet Security 2015 protects users from threats through antivirus and anti-spyware technologies bolstered by a firewall, an anti-spam and anti-phishing filter, and a malicious website blocker. VIPRE Antivirus offers home users essential antivirus protection against viruses, spyware, rootkits, bots, Trojans and more.

VIPRE Password Vault stores and manages passwords for the online services home users access regularly. Using encryption technology, VIPRE Password Vault automatically logs users in to any website for which they have a password, including banks, online stores and social media. It is available on PCs, and Android and iOS devices.

VIPRE Mobile Security protects Android smartphones and tablets from mobile malware and malicious applications.

ThreatTrack Security specializes in helping organizations identify and stop Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), targeted attacks and other sophisticated malware designed to evade the traditional cyber defenses deployed by enterprises and government agencies around the world.