ThreatMetrix Winter 18 Release to boost fraud and authentication decisioning

ThreatMetrix has invested in upgrades across the Digital Identity Network. SmartID has been re-architected to provide cookie-less device recognition. The company also addressed the responsiveness in the ThreatMetrix Decision Management Portal, supported by a new data warehouse and acceleration layer for reporting.

Now customers can compare attack rates and target metrics such as optimum review rates by industry type, as a filter within rules for fine-grained analysis during policy evaluation. This is ideal for customers who have unique reporting needs and want to benchmark performance. The classification is a two-tier system defining a primary industry (e.g. banking) and a secondary industry within it (e.g. credit union). This feature is also useful for customers that have their own multi-level structures to classify events from each sub-organization according to its own industry type.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction.