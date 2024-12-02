ThreatMetrix upgrades its fraud prevention solution

The Dynamic Decision Platform provides end-to-end identity, fraud and authentication orchestration, leveraging ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Intelligence combined with best-in-class integrated services.

In addition to new reporting and visualization features, ThreatMetrix has boosted its location and identity verification services to strengthen user behavior profiling and the ability to establish legitimate identities online. The company has also introduced ZIP code geocoding, which allows automatic distance calculation and correlation between physical addresses provided and virtual location for a better location-based behavioral analysis.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.