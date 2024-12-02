ThreatMetrix unveils its Spring 17 Release solution

The ThreatMetrix platform supports the integration of risk-based authentication (RBA), leveraging Digital Identity Intelligence, and Strong Customer Authentication capabilities introduced in the Spring Release.

These developments are in support of global open banking initiatives, which sees banks open their payment account data to third parties through APIs. Organizations across the globe are preparing for the European Banking Authoritys revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) and the introduction of strong authentication requirements. The

ThreatMetrix approach helps organizations meet evolving regulatory requirements while introducing minimal customer friction.

ThreatMetrix is a security technology company providing software as a service technology that profiles online transactions and activities to determine whether they initiate from fraudsters or legitimate customers.