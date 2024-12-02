ThreatMetrix reveals strategies to fight online threats

In 2014, innovations in wearable technology and other fields have included a burst in internet-connected devices. From cars that can send e-mail reminders when they need service to health monitors that publish heart rate and glucose level to online tracking tools, the inter-connected world is growing and not slowing down, creating significant risks for consumers’ privacy and cyber security.

However, the users of these new technologies are not the only ones affected by the increasing connectivity of the world. Public infrastructure is all connected online, from power grids to water delivery systems, all controlled by networked devices. This is critical infrastructure, and it opens the door to individual cybercriminals or nation states to wage a new form of online warfare if proper security measures are not immediately set in place.

ThreatMetrix has outlined several security strategies to address some of the associated risks: network segmentation and isolation, account authentication, tracking data and secure updates.

ThreatMetrix serves a global customer base across a variety of industries, including financial services, ecommerce, payments, social networks, government and healthcare.

