ThreatMetrix releases customer identifier solution

At the core of ThreatMetrix ID are anonymous alphanumeric identifiers that pinpoint an individual and all related, known attributes connected to that digital identity. Bridging data elements spanning the online and offline worlds, these related attributes include devices, user names, email addresses, ship-to addresses, payment card information, IP addresses, and more.

These attributes, and the relationships between these attributes, are amassed through the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network, which processes more than 75 million daily transactions, from 40,000 websites and mobile apps around the world.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction.