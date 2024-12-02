ThreatMetrix receives two patents for fraud prevention and authentication

One of the patents is for technology which identifies devices and associated fraud and security violations in real time across a global network. The patent covers capturing numerous attributes from a network device connecting to a web service. Based on information associated with the attributes, the combined intelligence can identify a device, determine if it is new or returning, determine if it is spoofed or compromised and classify its trustworthiness.

The other patent covers the use of device fingerprinting technology to track machines on a wide area network to detect and counter attack activity from malicious and compromised hosts. This invention monitors traffic flowing to a website through computer networks and can identify a malicious host coupled to the network. This latest patent also covers a firewall, an intrusion detection/prevention system, a server, a content filter device, an anti-virus process, and anti-SPAM device, a web proxy filter, spyware, web security process, electronic mail filter, and any combination of these.

ThreatMetrix is a security technology company providing software as a service technology that profiles online transactions and activities to determine whether they initiate from fraudsters or legitimate customers.