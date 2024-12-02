ThreatMetrix receives new patent for its mobile and web security solutions

The current patent is a continuation of a previous patent that provides the cornerstone technology for ThreatMetrix device identification and global device recognition. The patent expands ThreatMetrix global identification technology beyond network and device attributes to include broader attributes such as account, identity and transaction details to build a complete picture of an online persona. The fuzzy matching capability of the patent creates an anonymous global identifier, enabling global tracking and classification of malicious mobile and web devices and activities on the internet, regardless of how underlying attributes change.

Existing ThreatMetrix customers already take advantage of this patented technology to stop account breaches and eliminate fraud while reducing user friction.

ThreatMetrix serves a global customer base across a variety of industries, including financial services, ecommerce, payments, social networks, government and healthcare.

