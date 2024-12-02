ThreatMetrix provides fraud prevention solutions to ProPay customers

As per the agreement, ProPay customers can have access to tools which will help them protect against cybercriminals. The solution, dubbed TSYS Guardian CyberShield, is a cloud-based, identity verification tool, which helps validate returning customers and prospects, while protecting transactions, including account creation, login authentication, and payment authorization.

TSYS Guardian CyberShield is able to differentiate between legitimate customers and potential fraudsters by leveraging the data and analytics in the ThreatMetrix Global Trust Intelligence Network (The Network). This provides insight into positive and negative behaviour and threat intelligence, for both online personas and devices, using trust-based authentication. The Network sees more than 500 million monthly transactions, and protects more than 160 million active user accounts, 2,500 customers and 10,000 websites.

Founded in 1997, ProPay currently processes for approximately 250,000 small merchants enabling them to accept payments while on the go. ProPay provides a mobile payment acceptance dongle dubbed ProPay JAKTM that attaches to smart phones and tablets to process payments and encrypt data.

ThreatMetrix serves a global customer base across a variety of industries, including financial services, ecommerce, payments, social networks, government and healthcare.

