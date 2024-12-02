ThreatMetrix platform integrates authentication from Nok Nok Labs

The partnership will see new authentication methods offered to ThreatMetrix customers based on biometrics in the form of fingerprint, facial, voice, and iris recognition, as well as other technology like wearables and tokens. Moreover, these solutions will infuse the ThreatMetrix platform with FIDO certified authentication methods.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction.

Nok Nok Labs provides organizations with the ability to bring a unified approach to deploy authentication infrastructure to their mobile and web applications, using standards-based solutions that include support for FIDO protocols and other industry standards.