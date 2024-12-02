ThreatMetrix platform adds IDologys identity verification solution

The platform’s users are offered plug-and-play access to additional identity verification services via a pre-built connector to the ExpectID API from IDology. The integration will enable identity verification across multiple industries including financial services, payments, lending, ecommerce, insurance, healthcare, travel organizations and more. Furthermore, this partnership allows ThreatMetrix customers access to fraud mitigation through the IDology Collaborative Fraud Network.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction. With deep insight into 1.4 billion anonymized user identities, ThreatMetrix ID delivers the intelligence behind 75 million daily authentication and trust decisions to differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in real time. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.