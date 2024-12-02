ThreatMetrix launches Digital Identity Graph framework

The Digital Identity Graph maps the associations among people and their communication devices, account credentials, telephone numbers, physical addresses and the businesses with which they interact. Using the underlying graph framework, ThreatMetrix can define digital persona relationships on a global scale, enabling businesses to identify fraud and cyberattacks with real-time speed and precision without compromising privacy.

The Digital Identity Graph framework is a data science and engineering achievement with multiple far-reaching applications. ThreatMetrix anticipates that these concepts will be adopted broadly and yield enduring value for the security and fraud prevention industry as a whole.

ThreatMetrix is a cloud solution for authenticating digital personas and transactions on the Internet. ThreatMetrix secures businesses and end users against account takeover, payment fraud and fraudulent account registrations resulting from malware and data breaches.