ThreatMetrix introduces global alliance ecosystem

Through the program, technology partners can leverage the power and global scale of The Network to further protect ThreatMetrix customers against account takeover, payment fraud and fraudulent new account registrations. Working together through ThreatMetrix Connect, ThreatMetrix and its expanding alliance ecosystem helps customers lower fraud rates and deliver a frictionless end-user experience.

Provisioning of all ThreatMetrix Connect services is made possible through the ThreatMetrix Integration Hub, a connection platform for internal and external services that offers an open, scalable way to augment the core ThreatMetrix platform. Prospective alliance services must pass a rigorous configuration, QA and security review before achieving certification by ThreatMetrix. The alliance program and corresponding integration supports ranges from product integration only to full onboarding, provisioning and billing processes for the alliance ecosystem partners.

ThreatMetrix serves a global customer base across a variety of industries, including financial services, ecommerce, payments, social networks, government and healthcare.

