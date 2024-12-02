ThreatMetrix, GlobalOnePay to boost security in cross-border ecommerce

Through this partnership, ThreatMetrix aims to upgrade GlobalOnePay’s omnichannel online fraud detection and scoring engine, Sentinel Defend. GlobalOnePay, a provider of global payment processing and merchant services, is leveraging ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network, to reduce fraud and the friction so many customers experience in online commerce.

This approach using anonymized global shared data enables automatic risk scoring of every transaction and instant authentication of legitimate customers, while stopping cybercriminals equipped with stolen identities and scripted bot attacks.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.