ThreatMetrix extends service delivery network with Verne Global

ThreatMetrix verifies more than 2 billion transactions each month, supporting 30,000 websites and 4,500 customers around the world, including AirBnB, Best Buy, Rabobank, Raiffesenbank, TD Bank, Ticketmaster, TripAdvisor and Yandex.Money. Verne provides the necessary infrastructure that will enable ThreatMetrix perform researches necessary for company development and disaster recovery.

As a result, the digital identity company joins a growing, international cluster of industry-leading businesses, including BMW Group, Volkswagen, Datto, and Earlham Institute that are capitalizing on Verne Global’s access to Iceland’s power grid to lower operational costs and for its capacity to scale to meet future computing requirements.