ThreatMetrix enables authentication for financial institutions

The ThreatMetrix multi-factor authentication solution protects financial web and mobile applications against account takeover, payment fraud, and fraudulent account registrations as a result of stolen credentials obtained from malware, social engineering, phishing and data breaches.

Excessive step-up authentication requirements were shown to have trusted customer step-up failure rates of more than 33% according to analysis from banking login data processed by the ThreatMetrix Global Trust Intelligence Network.

ThreatMetrix serves a global customer base across a variety of industries, including financial services, ecommerce, payments, social networks, government and healthcare.

