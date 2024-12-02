ThreatMetrix boosts identity verification with two types of authentication

Smart Authentication solution features Mobile App Security to detect any breaches to the application and to verify the trustworthiness of the mobile device and Device Binding that leverages the trust of existing devices to avoid repetitive authentication.

Via Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Secure Notification, the users receive a push notification on their mobile device for low friction authentication. Also, in order to reduce friction, the solution integrates biometrics for a range of password-free authentication solutions, supporting FIDO compliance.

This is all underpinned by the insights from the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network, which protects 1.4 billion unique users.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.