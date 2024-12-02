ThreatMetrix acquired by RELX, furthers collaboration with LexisNexis

ThreatMetrix will become part of Risk & Business Analytics, which under the LexisNexis Risk Solutions, addresses fraud and authentication challenges by applying advanced analytics to physical identity attributes, including identity credentials, addresses and asset ownership.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions already has an established commercial partnership with ThreatMetrix, including ThreatMetrix’s device intelligence solutions in its Risk Defense Platform. Further integration of ThreatMetrix’s capabilities in device, email and social intelligence aims to build complete picture of risk in today’s global, mobile digital economy, providing both physical and digital identity solutions.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory consents and is expected to close during the first half of 2018. It is not expected to have a material impact on 2018 RELX Group earnings.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.