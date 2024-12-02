Thousands of Disney+ customers accounts hacked

Disney+ launched just less than a week ago on 12 November 2019 in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. Despite the launch being delayed due to some technical issues which left many users unable to access the content, the service attracted more than 10 million users in the first 24 hours.

However, according to ZDNet, thousands of those users have had their accounts hacked. The hackers accessed their accounts, logged them out of all devices, and then changed he account's email and password, taking over the account and locking the previous owner out.

According to the ZDNet report, the hackers gained access to the accounts, either by using email and password combos leaked by other sites, or by stealing login credentials using malware. Some of the hacked account credentials have been offered for sale online for prices between USD 3 and USD 11 per account.