Thomson Reuters releases multi-factor authentication app

The solution is a multi-factor authentication app (Apple and Android compatible) that provides user verification using at least two forms of identity. The new Thomson Reuters Authenticator security tool (or app) has been implemented for all products in the Thomson Reuters Professional CS suite.

When multi-factor authentication is enabled, users and their clients are granted access to data or an application only after presenting pieces of evidence from two or more of the following categories: something you know (e.g., password), something you have (e.g., phone) and something you are (e.g., fingerprint).

The Authenticator is available for both cloud-based and desktop deployments. To use Thomson Reuters Authenticator, users pair their mobile devices with their CS Professional accounts; when they subsequently sign into their software, they use their mobile devices to approve the sign in attempt.