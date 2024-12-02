Thoma Bravo acquires SailPoint for USD 6.9 bln

SailPoint was founded in 2005 and provides software for identity and access management to help organisations mitigate security risks. It went public in 2017 and, as per the acquisition offer, Thoma Bravo will pay USD 65.25 per share in cash, raising the cybersecurity company’s stock by 29%. The transaction is set to close in the second half of 2022.

Thoma Bravo continues its string of deals, following a USD 10.7 billion purchase of Anaplan, a software company, and the acquisition of cybersecurity company Proofpoint for nearly USD 12.3 billion, in 2021. According to its website, Thoma Bravo counts for 24 security-focused companies in its portfolio so far.