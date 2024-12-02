ThetaRay provides fraud solutions for ING Netherlands

ThetaRays technology and INGs standing risk engine will enable the bank to detect new instances of SME lending fraud hidden within massive amounts of transactional and organizational data, in real-time and with industry, low false positives.

ThetaRays big data analytics platform enables financial services organizations to detect threats such as lending fraud, ATM hacks, money laundering and cyber attacks. Its patented mathematical algorithms enable companies to find unknown threats across multiple environments, systems and sources.

ThetaRay is a provider of big data analytics solutions whose platform analyzes amounts of data for cybersecurity, financial risk detection and operational efficiency, protecting financial services sectors and critical infrastructure against unknown threats.