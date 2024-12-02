ThetaRay partners with banking app Tudi

A Stella Tech technology company, Tudi is helping the Mexican payment market move to cashless services in a one-stop application that solves the end-user transactional needs, including paying bills, money transfers, top-ups, entertainment services, and government fees. The app also promotes community brand engagement with consumers at merchant point-of-purchase.











Facilitating Tudi to remain fraud compliant

Through the agreement, ThetaRay will provide Tudi its SONAR SaaS solution for AI-powered transaction monitoring that can detect early signs of sophisticated financial crimes, including money laundering, narco-trafficking, terrorist financing, and human trafficking, but also known and unknown crime patterns. This will enable Tudi to provide a compliant service under the new Mexican law that regulates fintechs (LRITF) and grow its business with a trusted and safe payment service.

Officials from Tudi said that Mexican regulators are requiring non-bank payment providers to operate sophisticated AML systems that can prevent money laundering. They were searching for a proven solution that would enable them to be compliant and stay one step ahead of developing AML scenarios in the country that challenge and risk their operations. ThetaRay’s technology will help them realise their vision to serve the unbanked in Mexico with low-cost and convenient digital financial services. The younger generations are not deterred by technology, and digital platforms will enable them to become stronger financial players, reduce the cash-based economy, and increase economic prosperity through the use of modern financial services.





Introducing AI security in the Mexican digital payments ecosystem

According to the World Bank, in Mexico only 37% of adults in Mexico have accounts, and just 32 percent have made or received digital payments, both significantly below numbers in countries with similar levels of development.

According to ThetaRay, Tudi is a company that is helping promote financial inclusion by bringing innovative services to underserved economic players. With ThetaRay’s AI-driven AML technology these services can also be trusted by financial partners and regulators. The ThetaRay AI solution also makes the entire process of transaction monitoring efficient and effective, while improving customer satisfaction, reducing compliance costs, and increasing risk coverage with safe and secure payments.

ThetaRay’s SONAR solution is based on a proprietary form of AI, artificial intelligence intuition, that replaces human bias, giving the system the power to recognise anomalies and find unknowns outside of normal behaviour, including completely new typologies. It enables fintechs and banks to implement a risk-based approach to effectively identify suspicious activity and create a full picture of customer identities, including across complex, cross-border transaction paths. This allows the rapid discovery of both known and unknown money laundering threats.





What does ThetaRay do?

ThetaRay's, AI-powered SONAR transaction monitoring solution, based on ‘artificial intelligence intuition,’ allows banks and fintechs to expand their business opportunities and grow revenues through trusted and reliable cross-border payments. The solution also improves customer satisfaction, reduces compliance costs, and increases risk coverage. Financial organisations that rely on highly heterogeneous and complex ecosystems benefit from its low false positive and high detection rates.