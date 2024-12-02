ThetaRay launches analytics platform for fraud detection

Several multinational banks are already deploying THETA for fraud detection and anti-money-laundering (AML) purposes. It also detects critical threats such as ATM hacking, insurance fraud and SWIFT-based attacks, while assisting with quick payments, compliance and credit scoring.

THETA features include transformed Data Analytics, Big Data processing, predictive analytics. online detection and Enterprise-Grade Deployment.

ThetaRay is a provider of big data analytics solutions whose platform analyzes amounts of data for cybersecurity, financial risk detection and operational efficiency, protecting financial services sectors and critical infrastructure against unknown threats.