ThetaRay helps banks to prevent Russian sanction violations





Following Ukraine invasion, the US, UK, and other Western democracies imposed economic and trade sanctions on Russia, requiring financial institutions to be equipped with tools to enforce the measures without interrupting the business activities of innocent people. ThetaRay’s monitoring and screening solution helps financial institutions and governments to identify both manual and cyber-automated attempts to violate these sanctions.

ThetaRay’s solution monitors global cross-border payments by analysing SWIFT traffic, risk indicators and client data to detect suspicious activities across cross-border transaction paths, including the use of shell people and companies. It also screens transactions for financial activity by individuals who have been placed on sanctions lists.

The ThetaRay SaaS solution for transaction monitoring and screening can be easily integrated, with minimal adaptation required.