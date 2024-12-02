



ThetaRay utilises Cognitive AI for financial crime compliance, helping institutions identify legitimate customers and flag suspicious individuals. Its Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions increase compliance operations by reducing implementation times and transforming compliance into a growth driver.

This partnership announcement was made at Money20/20 and comes at a time of significant change in the financial crime landscape. As criminal networks become more sophisticated and agile, operating similarly to multinational corporations, traditional rule-based anti-money laundering (AML) systems are outpaced. These older tools often fail to detect hidden threats, allowing illicit activities to go unnoticed and putting institutions at risk of regulatory and financial repercussions.

In response, Spayce has integrated ThetaRay’s Cognitive AI Transaction Monitoring solution into its global payment infrastructure, optimising its financial crime detection capabilities. This solution leverages Cognitive AI to continuously analyse large volumes of transaction data, identifying subtle suspicious activities and uncovering financial crime schemes with precision. This AI-driven approach optimises compliance and enables Spayce to scale securely, turning regulatory readiness into sustainable growth.

Global reach and improved visibility

Spayce, which caters to clients from small and medium-sized businesses to financial institutions across more than 200 countries, now benefits from better visibility into transaction flows without sacrificing speed or customer experience. This advancement has led to a quicker and secure global payments ecosystem, one where compliance avoids hindering growth and actively promotes it.

Officials from ThetaRay have noted that financial crime is evolving rapidly, and the technology designed to combat it must adapt even more swiftly. The collaboration between Spayce and ThetaRay integrates a strong payment infrastructure with ThetaRay’s Cognitive AI. This partnership enables proactive risk mitigation, increases transparency, and ensures reliable cross-border transactions, all of which are important for driving global growth.