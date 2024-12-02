



Following this announcement, the launch marks an important step in Saudi Arabia’s compliance landscape, aligning with Vision 2030 and the country’s overall push to adopt Know-Your-Finance (KYF) standards. Tathabbat will enable the company to remain committed to building a safer financial ecosystem by providing local institutions with improved tools to fight financial crime.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on Tathabbat’s launch

Tathabbat is powered by Themis, a global company focused on providing clients with secure and optimised AML/CTF technology and corporate intelligence, ensuring that businesses are protected at every level.

Throughout this launch, Tathabbat is set to provide Saudi financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs) with the possibility to expand by offering improved KYF/KYC tools and services. The venture is expected to play a crucial role in improving the Kingdom’s anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) frameworks, as well as strengthening transparency and regulatory compliance as Saudi Arabia prepares for the 2026 FATF evaluation.

At the same time, the launch of Tathabbat signals Themis' unwavering commitment to helping Saudi businesses and companies not only meet compliance standards but also develop in an increasingly regulated world. Themis will also remain committed to building a safer financial ecosystem by offering local institutions enhancing products in order to financial crime.