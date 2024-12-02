



With ecommerce on the rise and 85% of consumers relying on online shopping, fraudsters have perfected their ways to prey on less tech-savvy users, causing merchants to lose USD 48 billion in online payment fraud. To help combat fraud and further educate the audience on the most prevalent types of fraud in 2024 and beyond, The Paypers has invited industry experts to share insights into the latest technologies and future developments in the fraud prevention field.





The Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report 2024-2025 – Safeguarding the Online with State-of-the-Art Fraud Prevention Strategies provides an overview of the current global fraud ecosystem and all its complexities, from promo abuse and refund fraud to scams, card-not-present fraud, and account takeover, to name a few. Benefitting from the expertise of PSPs, merchants, and industry associations, the proposed topics of this year’s edition highlight emerging fraud prevention strategies to combat fraudsters and make the online commerce space safer for all users.





The Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report 2024-2025 is the right read for those interested in learning the difficulties of the global fraud prevention ecosystem, understanding prevalent fraud types in ecommerce, and deploying the right tools and technologies to safeguard online shopping, from know your customer (KYC) to post-checkout.







Report highlights

Download the report to read more about:

The most prevalent types of fraud in 2024 and beyond;

Why scams still work and how can users and businesses alike protect themselves;

The emerging technologies in fraud, including the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning ;

The role of ID verification and biometrics in safeguarding the ecommerce space;

Using intelligent decisioning to enhance fraud management;

Understanding and fighting refund fraud, card-not-present fraud, and merchant fraud.





Who is who in fraud prevention – in-house research

Following previous editions of the report, The Paypers provides a global overview of the most important players in the fraud prevention field based on their core solutions. The in-house research is relevant for merchants who want to choose the right solution provider for their business model and their needs to tackle the complex problem of detecting and deterring fraud in ecommerce. The research is presented as an infographic to help you better visualise the current global fraud ecosystem.





Acknowledgements

We want to extend our warm thank you to all our contributors for the Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report 2024-2025 edition, as well as to our endorsing partners, the Merchant Risk Council (MRC) and Marketplace Risk, and our key media partner, Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE).



