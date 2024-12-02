The Pathfinder Group, Guardian Analytics to offer wire fraud prevention

The two companies have established a technical partnership to ensure seamless integration between WITS and Guardian Analytics Wire customers. This integration further meets the challenges of the changing payments landscape and brings real-time wire fraud prevention solution to WITS customers.

Guardian Analytics is a US-based company providing behavior-based fraud detection software and services to identify suspicious financial activities.

The Pathfinder Group is a software development and service organization offering financial institutions the ability to streamline resources for wire transfer processing with their Wire Transfer System (WITS).