The only thing between company IP and hackers is a password, study reveals

The 2017 State of Authentication Report, which is sponsored by FIDO Alliance, analyzes the state of customer and enterprise (employee) authentication amongst US-based businesses, examining how strong authentication is evolving, and offering a detailed breakdown on the factors influencing industries’ adoption of authentication solutions.

Companies are more likely to offer strong authentication to their customers than their employees within the enterprise, but both segments are lagging in adopting high-assurance strong authentication. Although 50% of businesses offer at least two factors when authenticating their customers, only 35% of companies use two or more factors for authenticating their employees to data and systems. Amongst both, high-assurance strong authentication is rare, with only 5% of businesses offer the capability to customers or leverage it within the enterprise.

Businesses are using passwords plus static questions (31%) or SMS OTPs (25%) as their additional factors for customer authentication online. In enterprise, the next most common authentication method to passwords is static questions (26%).

Javelin and FIDO Alliance will discuss the “2017 State of Authentication Report” during a workshop, “Identity is Fundamental: What You Need to Know About Identity & The Future of Money” at Money20/20 in Las Vegas.