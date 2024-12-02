The National Audit Office launched review on FCA's effectiveness





The examination was assessed as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is currently facing significant transformations and changes in its regulatory role. The changes cover the promotion of the international competitiveness of companies and enterprises from the financial services sector, with the aim to combat misconduct and to improve a `customer duty` initiative that is set to ensure fair treatment for clients.

The review published by NAO focuses on evaluating the overall capability of the Financial Conduct Authority to handle the new responsibilities, which include the oversight of cryptoassets, as well as the challenges and risks that are associated with artificial intelligence (AI). These are set to provide challenges and opportunities for the regulation procedure of financial services and products.

According to the press release, FCA also takes into consideration the way in which artificial intelligence could be used to improve productivity and the detection of online fraud and money laundering, as senior managers of the products would be held responsible for any decisions that were taken by the AT software.

The National Audit Office did not make any additional comments beyond its online notice, which was released in June 2023.











More information on the review

The NAO’s audit acknowledges and evaluates the resource-intensive nature of the assessment while indicating the significance and the importance that is placed on assessing the regulator’s effectiveness in adapting to the current changes.

The FCA is also responsible for further strengthening the anti-money laundering (AML) rules and regulations, in relation to the crypto firms. The responsibilities might expand in the future, as the government will make final decisions on the most appropriate manner to regulate the wider sector.

Moreover, FCA will also be in charge of monitoring any crypto-related advertisements, starting from October 2023. In addition, the importance of firms and companies to prioritise fraud prevention and cyber-resilience along with the implementation of AI technologies has been mentioned, as the overall AI adoption might bring new risks and challenges to businesses.

The Financial Conduct Authority responded to the review, welcoming it as an opportunity for development and to ensure that it continues to meet the objectives and initiatives of its strategy.

The National Audit Office’s review was released with the plan of providing insights into the FCA’s ability to manage the changes and challenges successfully, especially as the overall financial landscape is evolving rapidly. The conclusions and outcomes of the audit are set to inform enterprises and companies on the FCA’s recent performance in the process of expanding remit and adapting to emerging regulatory concerns.



