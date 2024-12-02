The MRC's on-demand education platform receives CPE Accreditation

According to the press release, this accreditation further strengthens the MRC’s RAPID Edu learning programme by facilitating the inclusion of the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit standard. Utilising this standard allows credentialed professionals to acquire specialized knowledge in fraud and payments as well as maintain their certification with RAPID Edu courses.

Additionally, professionals can trust that an industry-wide standard backs the MRC education programme. CPE credits can also be earned by participating in qualifying MRC events and webinars, creating additional avenues for payments professionals to further enhance their credentials.

Furthermore, NASBA accreditation and the CPE credit standard are designed to certify continued education efforts with universal, quantifiable metrics. These credits can apply to a variety of professional payment and security certifications, including Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), Certified Fraud Examiners (CFEs), Certified Information Security Managers (CISMs), and others.

The MRC and the RAPID Edu programme met strict requirements to earn this accreditation, further exemplifying the organisation’s commitment to high-quality ecommerce education for all members. The MRC launched RAPID Edu to create a comprehensive entry-point into the payments and fraud prevention field. The programme currently offers three courses; payment essentials, chargeback essentials, and fraud essentials.