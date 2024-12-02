The Logic Group receives global accreditation from PCI Council for P2PE v2

Following on from The Logic Group being able to offer UK merchants the first accredited P2PE application in 2013, the newly accredited P2PE v2 solution offers UK merchants flexibility and control over how they process secure payments.

As part of P2PE v2, individual components which fulfil specific P2PE requirements will now be listed on the PCI website as well as the overall solutions and applications. As such, merchants will be able to clearly select those individual components they wish to integrate themselves providing larger merchants with the ability to implement and manage their own P2PE solutions for their locations.

The Logic Group is a Barclaycard business that provides a managed service that enables brands to accept and protect payments via a single platform, enabling secure customer interactions across any channel.