The Logic Group achieves PCI compliance for managed payment services

This follows The Logic Group’s accreditation to the Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA DSS) v3.1, and the first worldwide accreditation for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) v2.0 for its Ingenico solution.

Meeting all these requirements ensures that every single payment processed by The Logic Group can be guaranteed to meet a level of security that protects the brand and customers of every business.

The Logic Group is a Barclaycard business that provides a managed service that enables brands to accept and protect payments via a single platform, enabling secure customer interactions across any channel.