The Land Title and Survey Authority of British Columbia selects Trulioo for real-time identity verification

Traditionally, lawyers and notaries would verify customer identities by checking ID documents in person. However, given the physical distancing measures resulting from COVID-19, this has become a challenge and LTSA is now able to offer the option to do everything online.

With access to Trulioo GlobalGateway using myLTSA, LTSA customers can verify and authenticate their clients’ identities online, offering quick services to British Columbia residents and other Canadians.

Trulioo will enable LTSA’s customers to take a risk-based approach, which means that depending on the level of risk associated with the information that the user provides, they can determine whether they need to collect more information to authenticate their identity.

Through its marketplace of global data sources, Trulioo GlobalGateway will allow LTSA’s customers to run independent checks of their clients, while preventing fraud.