The global biometric market to reach 4.8 billion devices by 2020

According to a research conducted by Acuity Market Intelligence, there will be nearly 4.8 billion biometric devices by 2020. Acuity projects that embedded fingerprint sensors will initially dominate the market becoming standard in smartphones and tablets by 2017, generating more than USD 1.5 billion in annual revenues.

Emerging biometric sensors that rely on an individual’s pulse, skin texture, or other yet unknown metrics will evolve rapidly, especially on wearables. This is in addition to biometric applications, such as facial or eye based recognition, which will leverage the camera or other built-in device features.