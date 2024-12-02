The five most hacked industries account for over 80 percent of incidents

According to a report conducted by Trend Micro, the most common attack vectors were malware, insider threats, payment fraud and unintended disclosure. The most commonly compromised data included Personally Identifiable Information (PII), health records, financial data, education data, payment cards and credentials.

Findings do indicate that credit and debit card data breach incidents have increased 169% since 2010, however, credit and debit card, bank account, and personally identifiable information (PII) have are dropping due to oversupply in terms of prices on the underground marketplace, while the value of compromised Uber, PayPal and online poker accounts are rising.

The report also unveils that hacking or malware attacks account for the single greatest cause of data loss with portable device loss at a close second, that PII is the data most likely stolen with financial data second and that credentials are not the most commonly stolen data, but the most likely data to lead to additional types of data loss.