The FIDO Alliance welcomes PrivyID as the first Indonesian member





The FIDO Alliance was founded in July 2012, and it is an open industry association with a focused mission to create authentication standards in a bid to help reduce the world's over-reliance on passwords. Its aim is to provide a safer alternative to passwords that is simpler for consumers to use and easier for service providers to deploy and manage.

As a member of the alliance, PrivyID is now eligible to take part in global policy and market development activities through active participation in one of its working groups. The FIDO Alliance currently has fifteen working groups, one of them the Identity Verification and Binding Working Group (IDWG), in which PrivyID plans to contribute. Other notable members of the alliance include Google, Apple, Amazon, Paypal, Alibaba Group, and Goldman Sachs.

Moreover, the IDWG was established to provide authoritative guidance, performance evaluation, and certifications on new techniques for validating a user's identity that meet the KYC and AML requirements. A good example of this procedure would be the process of matching biometric ‘selfie’ with government-issued identity – a solution that PrivyID has already implemented to 4.5 million of their users.