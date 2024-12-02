The Federal Public Service Policy and Support partners with Cryptomathic





Following this announcement, the Federal Government of Belgium has launched MyGov.be, a single application that was developed in order to provide access to a wide range of digital public services, information, and official documents. The launch was made in line with the European Digital Identity Framework Regulation, eIDAS 2.0.

More information on the product launch

Throughout this initiative, citizens of Belgium will have the possibility to activate the app within their eID, communicate with the government solutions, as well as securely and efficiently store all kinds of official documents issued by the government. This feature was developed in order to gradually be improved so that, in the future, customers and individuals will be enabled to store their identity cards, driving licence, as well as other certificates.

In addition, the process of shifting to a mobile device for sensitive data access and storage usually creates security challenges, with a complex thread model and an overall significant increase in attack vendors. Given the high value of digital assets that are stored in the wallet and the amount of material damage that could result from any type of vulnerability, the product was launched with an ensured high level of protection against of multitude of attacks.

Cryptomathic’s Mobile App Security Core (MASC) will also be leveraged by the Federal Public Service Policy and Support (BOSA) in order to ensure a high level of security, protection, and privacy for the application. MASC was developed as a tamper-proof security software development kit (SDK), comprising several layers of mobile app security components. This includes safe communication through device binding as well.

According to the official press release, the new digital wallet was made available for citizens of Belgium to download via all major application stores on their smartphones.



