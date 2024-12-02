The Co-operative Group selects Eckoh for payment security

CallGuard prevents customers payment card data from entering contact centre environments, enabling agents to take payments securely over the phone whilst remaining on-hand to guide customers through the payment process.

Eckoh is a global provider of secure payment products and customer service solutions, working with organisations in over 10 countries around the world. Eckohs customer service solutions enable payments, transactions and enquiries to be processed.

The Co-operative Group is a UK-based biggest food retailer operating across the country with almost 2,800 local, convenience and medium-sized stores.