The ai Corporation offers global transaction-monitoring service

The new outcome-based fraud service model, which combines man and machine learning technology, will allow companies to outsource their fraud management to ai’s team, under a performance-based contract. The company will be fully responsible of implementing a customer’s fraud prevention strategy and will offer clear performance indicators.

This will also make the ai Corporation fully accountable for any fraud losses and will be compensated in line with successfully stopping fraud. The service is distributed via the cloud and can be implemented without major upfront IT costs.

The company said that the service will be deployed following an initial base cost, after which companies will not be charged more for using the product until it achieves the promised performance.

Founded in 1998, The ai Corporation (ai), which is FCA approved, provides solutions for fraud and risk management. The company has also invested in developing business intelligence from payments data. In 2016 ai purchased a payment gateway and now also offers all its solutions in via managed services.