The ai Corporation launches Dark Web Managed Service

Powered by Dark Web experts Skurio's cloud-based technology, the new managed service will add to ai's fraud capabilities. Enabling ai's users in the payments and financial industries to protect themselves against cybersecurity threats emanating from the Dark Web.

The latest addition to the aiFraud Managed Service will provide users with cyber intelligence, automatically scanning websites, marketplaces, and forums to detect incidences of leaked sensitive data. Alerts are generated when any information matching specific search terms appears on the Dark Web, creating an early warning service to both businesses and consumers.

ai's cloud-based, automated machine learning fraud detection and prevention tools help all types of issuers and acquirers, to monitor account and merchant activity using pre-authorisation and post-authorisation transaction.