ai will leverage the tools and solutions offered by Microsoft Azure to accelerate its client deployments to fight fraud. The move will help ai to meet demand for its services and leverage the Microsoft Azure public cloud’s benefits, such as secure, automatically scaling server-less systems. ai have partnered with Kainos to implement the migration as this company provides digital technology solutions for organisation across the global.

The company’s move to the public cloud will enable financial institutions of all sizes to adopt ai’s machine-learning technology in conjunction with its payment processing and analytics capabilities.

The ai Corporation is a fraud and risk management company that provides solutions to global financial institutions, international merchants and other payment service providers. For more information about ai, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.