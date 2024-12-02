The ai Corporation helps retailers to combat fraudulent use of fuel cards

The ai Corporation has developed a suite of self-service machine learning products to enable fuel card issuers to reduce the impact of a number fraudulent activities, including card copying, card swapping and skimming, at the same time as identifying and stopping fraud before it takes place.

ais technology enables fuel card retailers to write their own rule sets into any fraud platform, including ai’s own rules engine, RiskNet. By using machine learning, retailers can automate their fraud prevention, reducing fuel card and transaction fraud.

The ai Corporation is a fraud and risk management company that provides solutions to global financial institutions, international merchants and other payment service providers. For more information about ai, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.