The ai Corporation acquires SmartCentric to create a global payment platform

Dublin-based SmartCentric was established in December 2002 and it is a specialist solutions company, focused 100% on secure payments and transactions, particularly in the Fuel Card market. The company has invested significantly in its product portfolio and a cloud-based SaaS card management solution, providing an online authorization system, which supports offline activity based on agreed business rules.

After working together on several projects, both companies concluded that bringing the businesses closer together would provide a compelling offering for the market. ai's expanded cloud-based end-to-end payments solution has already been extended to over 60 banks from the Middle East. Furthermore, the company covers over 15 million B2B active cards over 45 countries, in over 200,000 sites and 90+ product types.