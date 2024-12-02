Thames Technology partners with Ellipse



The collaboration enables Thames Technology to integrate Ellipse’s EVC® battery-free dynamic security code technology into its payment cards offerings. These cards incorporate the EVC All-In-One™, the newest generation EMV micromodule with a built-in screen displaying dynamic security codes for banking security.











According to the announcement, by integrating Ellipse's dynamic security code solution (EVC), the risk of fraudulent transactions is virtually eliminated.





Ellipse’s eco-friendly battery-free EMV module with mini-digital CVV display on the back of the card, provides a new security code for each card-present transaction. Additionally, the cardholder can initiate the code change on demand through a mobile app as needed.





The technology ensures that if the card details and CVV were fraudulently copied, the security code will have changed by the time someone tries to make transaction. This practically eliminates card-not-present (CNP) fraud and false declines while offering a frictionless experience. As a result, cards using the EVC chip are positioned as trusted and secure option for security conscious banking customers.





About Thames Technology

Thames Technology develops, manufactures, personalises, and distributes payment, gift, loyalty and commercial cards, producing more than 250 million cards a year for customers in over 60 countries. With more than 25 years’ experience across a variety of sectors, Thames Technology is one of Europe’s largest and most trusted payment card issuing partners. Thames Technology is part of Paragon ID, a leader in identification solutions in particular in the e-ID, transport, smart cities, traceability & brand protection and payment sectors.







About Ellipse

Ellipse is a US based fintech company seeking to define the latest advancements in smart card technology. Ellipse’s mission is to make digital payment safer in a digital world and to create simple solutions that address the global payment ecosystem’s needs. Ellipse developed the EVC All-In-One EMV smart card module. EVC (Ellipse Verification Code) is the new payment card standard that generates a dynamic card security code (or Dynamic CVV/CVC) during every contact or contactless card-present EMV transaction. Ellipse is present across the United States, as well as in Europe and Asia.

