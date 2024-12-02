Thames Card Technology and SIS partner for EMV cards

As per the partnership, the two companies will produce EMV Dynamic Data Authentication (DDA) chip payment cards for the Serbian bank, Komercijalna banka AD Beograd.

Thames Card Technology will produce a range of stock cards with more than 10 designs, encompassing prepaid, contact DDA and dual interface as well as magnetic stripe gift cards. Once the cards have been delivered, SIS will carry out the card personalisation and fulfilment.

The industry-wide drive to increase card security has boosted adoption rates of DDA mechanisms. This technology now accounts for well over half of all global card shipments, thanks to the major global payment schemes pushing forward with DDA or Combined Data Authentication (CDA) schemes to combat fraud and respond to the increasing adoption of contactless payments.

Thames Card Technology was founded in 1994 as a manufacturer of non-secure cards, including, for example, gift, loyalty and membership cards. It has since expanded to provide EMV compliant secure chip cards.