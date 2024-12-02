Thales updates Vormetrics data protection platform

With the release of Thales Orchestrator, Thales extends the reach of the platform to meet the emerging needs of enterprise customers for integrated DevSecOps ready data security deployment and management across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. For cloud service providers, the solution not only accelerates operations, but enables decreased time from order to revenue.

Thales Orchestrator features Bring Your Own Encryption Key management for AWS with Thales HSMs, In-line tokenization that enables fast throughput and lower maintenance costs with Vormetric Tokenization and docker data-at-rest encryption and access controls that help to assure container images and file systems are controlled and secure.

Vormetric is a Thales company that provides products and services to prevent sensitive data theft by securing structured data in databases and unstructured data located in file systems.